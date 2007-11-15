Mounted on a transmogrified Boeing 747 is this airborne laser, making the otherwise graceful plane look like a clown-nosed guppy. But this big U.S. Air Force aircraft is the last thing a enemy missile commander wants to see. It can hunt down and kill evil-doer's missiles from amazing distances—the extent of which is still a deep, dark military secret—using a three-pronged spotting and kill system. And we thought that "Star Wars" laser missile defence program was dead. Not so. Check out the radical photos in the gallery below. [Tech E Blog]
Airborne Laser Kicks Missile Ass
