Agent 00, World's Littlest Jetpack Master

From the Philippine Agent 00 series, here's a clip of the late miniature martial artist Weng Weng showing off his mad rocket pack skills. We don't necessarily have all that much to say about the technologies employed in this clip, other than we had no idea that strapping two fire extinguishers to your back could make you fly. But evidently, it worked for this 2' 9" actor just fine...(note: we don't actually think that this worked "just fine," please don't try this at home, injure yourself just short of dying and sue the hell out of us). [weng weng wiki and funnyordie]