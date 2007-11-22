Afternoon News: Alltel's Pearl 8130, $US6 Billion Ink Over-Charge and Broken Zune Song Tags

• The American Consumer Institute estimates that consumers overpay for printer ink by $6 billion a year, since there is no competition in the market of printer ink. [Cameratown via Gadget Lab]

• Alltel will be releasing its version of the BlackBerry Pearl 8130 just in time for the holidays, with a price of $149 after a two-year contract. [Alltel via Crave]

• In response to a Zune song tagging problem, Microsoft has set up a support page with not so simple instructions for fixing incorrect song tags. [Microsoft via Gadget Lab]