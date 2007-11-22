Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Afternoon News: Alltel's Pearl 8130, $US6 Billion Ink Over-Charge and Broken Zune Song Tags

Alltel_BlackBerry_Pearl_8130.jpg• The American Consumer Institute estimates that consumers overpay for printer ink by $6 billion a year, since there is no competition in the market of printer ink. [Cameratown via Gadget Lab]

• Alltel will be releasing its version of the BlackBerry Pearl 8130 just in time for the holidays, with a price of $149 after a two-year contract. [Alltel via Crave]

• In response to a Zune song tagging problem, Microsoft has set up a support page with not so simple instructions for fixing incorrect song tags. [Microsoft via Gadget Lab]

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

