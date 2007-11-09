Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Acelabs S3 Touchscreen PMP Is Handy

s3pmp.jpgToo bad these babies probably aren't seeing our shores. Acelabs' do-it-all S3 "Handy" PMP is leaps and bounds ahead of a lot of the generic PMPs we see coming out of Asia, with a 2.8-inch, 260k colour QVGA touchscreen, FM radio and transmitter (for jamming wirelessly in your car), voice recording, image/text viewer and support for MP3, WMA and WAV audio-wise, and a mess of video formats: MPEG-4, AVI, Real, WMV, Xvid and ASF.

Storage comes via micro SD—up to 4GB—and a lithium polymer battery gives it 15 hours of music juice or 4 hours of video. No idea on price, but it does come in black, white or pink, and the paint job's what really matters, right?

s3colors.jpg[Acelabs (Korean) via AVING]

