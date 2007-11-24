Accordion-Shaped Building to be Squeezed into City of London

This is Ken Shuttleworth's absolutely phenomenal design for an ten-storey office block. The squeeze box-shaped building will have a roof garden that contains a sundial whose gnomon will be provided by a monument that was built back in the 17th century. Adjoining the site for Shuttleworth's "pleated" structure is the 202-foot-high Monument to the Great Fire of London. When its shadow falls across the roof garden's dial, you will be able to tell the time.

The monument, currently undergoing restoration, was erected in 1677 by Sir Christopher Wren, the architect who redesigned London following the 1666 fire which destroyed most of the Medieval-era city. [Daily Mail]