'Abdominal Etching' Provides a Six Pack Without the Exercise

Do you want a hot set of washboard abs to impress the ladies with? Are you also much too lazy to actually do the situps required to get them naturally? Good news, America! You can get "abdominal etching" done, a form of plastic surgery that gives you a six pack without the work. For a mere $4,000 to $7,000 you too can have an awkward combo of manboobs and a sixpack to confuse and perhaps titillate the ladies. Stay tuned for a review of the procedure by our very own Jason Chen, god willing. [WSJ via Neatorama]