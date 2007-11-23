A Set of Chocolate Tools Please

The holidays are all about candy, and nothing says holiday sweets like a set of chocolate tools. Wait, is that right? We know there are chocolate shaped bunnies, Champaign bottles and even gadgets, so we guess chocolate tools aren't that strange. These photos from Sicily, Italy, show a set of working chocolate tools, complete with moving parts and threaded nuts and bolts. As for how much work you can actually get done with these tools is unknown, but we would imagine not much. For more chocolaty tooly goodness hit the jump.

[Make]