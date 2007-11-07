Okay, technically it's a list of features Gadget Lab's readers want, but you guys probably want them too, right? Stuff like iChat, cut and paste functions and the ever-craved "media disinterest." Anything you want that didn't make the list? Better still if it's genuinely awesome but less likely to happen than Apple joining the Open Handset Alliance. [Gadget Lab]
A List of Features You Want in the iPhone That You Probably Won't Get
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.