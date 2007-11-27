We've seen an entire NES crammed into a controller before, but that was a normal sized controller. What's more impressive, something big crammed into something small or something small turned into something gigantic? Probably the former, but an enterprising modder has gone ahead and created this huge NES controller with a built-in NES, allowing two people to rock out to a sure-to-be-frustrating game at the same time. Way to use that free time productively, buddy! [2dayblog via CrunchGear]
A Gigantic Nintendo Controller with an NES Built Inside
Trending Stories Right Now
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.