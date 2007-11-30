80GB Zune Can Now Be Gussied Up with Zune Originals, Too

If you like that Zune Originals engraving that was formerly only available on the 4GB and 8GB models, now you can enjoy that same subtle and intricate artwork from 18 artists on the 80GB model. Accompany your choice of artwork with your favourite phrase, or choose text by itself or artwork alone. The flash-based configuration utility is fun to use, too. Thanks to Ernest Hemingway for his six-word short story we used as our text inscription. [Zune Originals]