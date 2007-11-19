75-Story Skyscraper Will House Overflow for New York's MoMA

Jean Nouvel unveiled his design for The Tower at 53rd West 53rd Street this weekend. As well as the now-obligatory apartments and seven-star swank-hotel, the 75-story glass-and-steel structure will have three floors dedicated to housing the overflow collection of the neighbouring MoMA. Check the gallery below to see what the skyscraper, whose construction is expected to begin some time next year, is expected to look like.

No stranger to museums, the French architect is the man behind the Fondation Cartier in Paris, the extension to the Reina Sofia gallery in Madrid and the Musée Quai Branly, also in the French capital. [Dezeen]