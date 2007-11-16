What makes a tube amplifier worth $US55,000? Nothing. But the NAT Audio Magna Amplifier sure tries to justify its ludicrous price tag, delivering 160W of pure, testosterone-piquing power. It uses three different tubes to achieve this, the 6N1P-EV, the 6N30P-DR and the Eimac 450TH. The whole thing weighs in at a hefty 40 Kilograms, and it's sure to get your music loud enough to make your neighbours want to move. [Product Page via BornRich]
$55,000 Tube Amp Pumps Out a Serious 160W of Power
