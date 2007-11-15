$55,000 Remote Control Has Gold Instead of Features

This here is the world's most expensive remote control. You might expect a normally-frivolous accessory that has had its price jacked up to $55,000 to have all sorts of bells and whistles, like an LCD touchscreen and the ability to start your car. But the Gold RC1 doesn't have a screen at all. What it does have is gold, the favourite material of rich people and birds attracted to shiny objects. It's designed to control the entertainment systems in high-end yachts, which I assume doubles the price. The company also seems to think that the average price of a remote control in the US is $1,050, which seems to be missing a decimal point somewhere. Don't buy crap like this, people, even if you can afford it. It makes you look like an idiot. [Product Page via Born Rich]