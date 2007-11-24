50 Greatest Fictional Weapons of All-Time: #1 is Not What You Think

The folks at Wizard Universe have put together a comprehensive list of the 50 greatest fictional weapons of all-time. Many of your favourite imaginary superweapons are on there, although the order may be a point of contention (along with some glaring omitions) with fanboys across a wide array of genres &mdash including video games, movies and comic books. And if it is controversy you are looking for, consider that He-Man's Power Sword ranked higher than the lightsaber. Hit the following link for the complete list and let the nerdfight begin. [Wizard via Neatorama]
