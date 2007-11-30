To most people, camping involves a fair share of roughing it—sleeping in a tiny tent in an uncomfortable sleeping bag on a rocky floor, but for a mere $US50,000 the Treetent can spare you the grief. The 13-foot-tall tent resembles an under-inflated balloon, but it features a round hardwood floor that's nine feet in diameter and a round bed that comfortably fits two adults. The Treetent also includes "adjustable planetary landing steps" to get in and out easily. Pampered outdoorsy types can pick up a Treetent from Neiman Marcus. [Neiman Marcus via Crave]
$50,000 TreeTent Blows Swiss Family Robinson Out of the Water
