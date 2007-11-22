Creative's Singapore product page for the ZEN is showing that the media player is available with a 32GB capacity. Since there is no other reference of the 32GB version, this could simply be a typo on Creative's part. [Creative via epiZENter]
32GB Creative ZEN Leaked?
