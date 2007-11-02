2 Pound Mini PC Powered by Debian Linux

Manufactum, a German web retailer, has released a portable PC that is sure to delight Linux users. Weighing in around 900g, with dimensions of 180 x 112 x 48 mm, the "Manuscriptum" comes equipped with a 500MHz AMD Geode LX800 processor, 80GB hard drive, 1920 x 1400 graphics capability and 512MB DDR 400 RAM expandable to 1024MB. The device also comes pre-loaded with Debian Linux with a KDE desktop environment, and other essential software like Firefox, Open Office and the Foxit PDF reader. Despite its diminutive size, the price is anything but. Available for around $US650. [Manufactum via Linux Devices]