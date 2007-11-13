2007 Weblog Awards Official Results: Thanks, Anyway

We hate to break the news to you, but it's official: Gizmodo came in second in the 2007 Weblog Awards competition. It was close. In the final tally, Engadget got 26,347 votes to our 26,027, a difference of a fraction of a percent.

You, dear readers, made a valiant effort with a flurry of last-minute votes, but it was all for naught. We'd like to congratulate Engadget for winning the Best Technology Blog category. And, we thank everyone who took the time to vote for us, especially those of you who cranked up the buzz, telling all your friends and spreading the word.

There is an upside to this defeat: We'll no longer beg you for votes every day, but we're trying to figure out an excuse to keep showing you those cute pictures of puppies. Suggestions? Meanwhile, let's take a look at all the official results:General Categories

Best Blog: PostSecret

Best New Blog: Jammie Wearing Fool

Best Individual Blogger: Glenn Reynolds - InstaPundit

Funniest Blog: Sadly, No!

Best Comic Strip: xkcd

Best Online Community: Fark

Best Liberal Blog: Talking Points Memo

Best Conservative Blog: Ace of Spades HQ

Best Political Coverage: RealClearPolitics

Best Celebrity Blogger: Gilbert Arenas

Topic Area Categories

Best Technology Blog: Engadget

Best Sports Blog: Kissing Suzy Kolber

Best Military Blog: Michael Yon

Best Law Blog : Above the Law

Best Business Blog: Club for Growth

Best LGBT Blog: Joe My God

Best Parenting Blog: Amalah

Best Education Blog: James Logan Courier

Best Science Blog: (Tie) Climate Audit and Bad Astronomy Blog

Best Medical/Health Issues Blog: Baldy's Blog

Best Religious Blog: What Does the Prayer Really Say?

Best Pet Blog: Bazzy Boy, Racing Legend of Sorts

Best Food Blog: Serious Eats

Arts & Letters Categories

Best Photo Blog: Zombietime

Best Culture Blog: The Cool Hunter

Best Literature Blog: Neil Gaiman's journal

Best Diarist: Dooce

Best Gossip Blog: The Bastardly

Best Music Blog: Sterogum

Best Podcast: This Week in Tech

Best Video Blog: Crooks & Liars

Video Of The Year: HamNation - Sopranos DC

International Categories

Best Canadian Blog: Small Dead Animals

Best UK Blog: Neil Clark

Best European Blog: (Non UK) Retecool

Best Asian Blog: Marina's Bloggariffic

Best Middle East or Africa Blog: Michael J. Totten - Middle East Journal

Best Australia or New Zealand Blog: Tim Blair

Best Latino, Caribbean, or South American Blog: The Real Cuba

TTLB Ecosystem Based Categories

Best of the Top 250 Blogs: Ballon Juice

Best of the Top 251 - 500 Blogs: TBogg

Best of the Top 501 - 1000 Blogs: Woman Honor Thyself

Best of the Top 1001 - 1750 Blogs: Echidne of the Snakes

Best of the Top 1751 - 2500 Blogs: A Blog For All

Best of the Top 2501 - 3500 Blogs: Creek Running North

Best of the Top 3501 - 5000 Blogs: Durham in Wonderland

Best of the Top 5001 - 6750 Blogs: Simply Left Behind

Best of the Top 6751 - 8750 Blogs: Gus Van Horn

Best of the Rest of the Blogs (8751+): Slublog

