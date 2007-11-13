2007 Weblog Awards Official Results: Thanks, Anyway

We hate to break the news to you, but it's official: Gizmodo came in second in the 2007 Weblog Awards competition. It was close. In the final tally, Engadget got 26,347 votes to our 26,027, a difference of a fraction of a percent.
You, dear readers, made a valiant effort with a flurry of last-minute votes, but it was all for naught. We'd like to congratulate Engadget for winning the Best Technology Blog category. And, we thank everyone who took the time to vote for us, especially those of you who cranked up the buzz, telling all your friends and spreading the word.
There is an upside to this defeat: We'll no longer beg you for votes every day, but we're trying to figure out an excuse to keep showing you those cute pictures of puppies. Suggestions? Meanwhile, let's take a look at all the official results:General Categories
Best Blog: PostSecret
Best New Blog: Jammie Wearing Fool
Best Individual Blogger: Glenn Reynolds - InstaPundit
Funniest Blog: Sadly, No!
Best Comic Strip: xkcd
Best Online Community: Fark
Best Liberal Blog: Talking Points Memo
Best Conservative Blog: Ace of Spades HQ
Best Political Coverage: RealClearPolitics
Best Celebrity Blogger: Gilbert Arenas
Topic Area Categories
Best Technology Blog: Engadget
Best Sports Blog: Kissing Suzy Kolber
Best Military Blog: Michael Yon
Best Law Blog : Above the Law
Best Business Blog: Club for Growth
Best LGBT Blog: Joe My God
Best Parenting Blog: Amalah
Best Education Blog: James Logan Courier
Best Science Blog: (Tie) Climate Audit and Bad Astronomy Blog
Best Medical/Health Issues Blog: Baldy's Blog
Best Religious Blog: What Does the Prayer Really Say?
Best Pet Blog: Bazzy Boy, Racing Legend of Sorts
Best Food Blog: Serious Eats
Arts & Letters Categories
Best Photo Blog: Zombietime
Best Culture Blog: The Cool Hunter
Best Literature Blog: Neil Gaiman's journal
Best Diarist: Dooce
Best Gossip Blog: The Bastardly
Best Music Blog: Sterogum
Best Podcast: This Week in Tech
Best Video Blog: Crooks & Liars
Video Of The Year: HamNation - Sopranos DC
International Categories
Best Canadian Blog: Small Dead Animals
Best UK Blog: Neil Clark
Best European Blog: (Non UK) Retecool
Best Asian Blog: Marina's Bloggariffic
Best Middle East or Africa Blog: Michael J. Totten - Middle East Journal
Best Australia or New Zealand Blog: Tim Blair
Best Latino, Caribbean, or South American Blog: The Real Cuba
TTLB Ecosystem Based Categories
Best of the Top 250 Blogs: Ballon Juice
Best of the Top 251 - 500 Blogs: TBogg
Best of the Top 501 - 1000 Blogs: Woman Honor Thyself
Best of the Top 1001 - 1750 Blogs: Echidne of the Snakes
Best of the Top 1751 - 2500 Blogs: A Blog For All
Best of the Top 2501 - 3500 Blogs: Creek Running North
Best of the Top 3501 - 5000 Blogs: Durham in Wonderland
Best of the Top 5001 - 6750 Blogs: Simply Left Behind
Best of the Top 6751 - 8750 Blogs: Gus Van Horn
Best of the Rest of the Blogs (8751+): Slublog