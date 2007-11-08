180s Tec Touch Gloves

We know, you didn't show up to Gizmodo today to see a pair of gloves. But sometime this winter, you are going to try to make a phone call or use your iPod with some fat-fingered glove and wish you'd paid attention. The $US30 Tec Touch gloves are meant for using your gadgets while staying warm. Composed of water-resistant nylon and warm stretch fleece, they'll work well enough to avoid blue fingers. But their claim to fame is a tiny silicon nub on the index finger that's perfect for a button press, along with a suede-like palm that'll keep your "slick" electronics out of the snow. If they can also make a vicious ice ball and pick a frosty nose, we're game. [product via bookofjoe]