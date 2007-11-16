16GB Mini-Drive Is Waterproof, Has Rubber, Fits Anywhere

Eye-O Data calls their flash-based 16GB HDMC UZ16ZM a "Pocketable HDD," but knowing that its 2 x 2.3 x 0.7-inch body is waterproof and can survive under a meter of water, we will call it "Dunkable HDD". Just because we can and because I feel like doughnuts and coffee. Available for $241 in Japan, the Eye-O Data HDMC UZ16ZM includes a rubber USB cable:

