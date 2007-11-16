With the 20 per cent cashback deal at Paypal retailers mentioned in Mark's sweet Cyber Monday guide, you can pick up a 16GB iPod touch from Newegg for just $US344 shipped, or the 8GB model for $US244. We're using it on some new speakers. [Newegg, Newegg via CrunchGear]
16GB iPod touch for $344 Shipped
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.