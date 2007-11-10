10 Movies and HD DVD Player for $US199 at Amazon

God bless the Black Friday, as the format war keeps raging on thanks to it: Amazon will give you ten movies for free when you buy the $US199 Toshiba HD-A3 HD DVD player (or the HD-A30 or the HD-A35.) And unlike some other offers with dreadful title selection, there's good stuff to choose from in there, like The Big Lebowski, The Departed, The Shining, Goodfellas, Casino and Rio Bravo. And then, The Last Starfighter. And, ummm, Top Gun. Whatever. [Amazon]
