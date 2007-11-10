Dealzmodo USA: 10 Cyber Monday Deals Worth Checking Out

You didn't want to stand out in the cold for your deals on electronics, risking death by trample to save a few bucks? We can't blame you. So here are ten great deals you can get from the comfort of your own home during the internet's version of Black Friday, Cyber Monday. Hit the jump for goodies like a $50 HD DVD player and discounted iPods. RCA HDV5000 HD DVD Player Location: Staples.com Price: $50 Info: It's a refurb, but $50 cheaper than Staple's usual price. And it's a cheap way to get into the HD DVD game. Note: model number is an HD DVD player, description looks like upconverter.

Xbox 360 Premium Bundle Location: Walmart.com Price: $399 Includes: It's the Xbox 360 Premium with Forza and Marvel Ultimate Alliance, but you get an extra wireless controller and your choice of games from a pool of some decent titles, including Mass Effect, along with an Xbox 360 messenger bag.

iPods Galore Location: Bestbuy.com Price: 16gb touch - $379, 160gb Classic - $332, 8gb Nano - $189 Info: Starts today and goes through next Sunday. Best deal on an iPod w/o student discount or refurb.

10% Off At Circuit City Location: CircuitCity.com, In-store pickup only Price: Save 10% on any order of $249 or more.

20% Cash Back At Paypal Retailers Location: 15 Retailers including Barnes & Noble, HP, eToys.com, Overstock and Sharper Image. Info: Get 20% cash back up to $50.

1TB Western Digital myBook external HD Location: ZipZoomFly.com Price: $219 Info: That's a lot of porn, my friends.

Viewsonic 26" LCD HDTV Location: Staples.com Price: $399 Info: That's over $100 savings compared to standard online prices.

HP Photosmart C6280 All in One Printer Location: Staples.com Price: $100 Info: Also about $100 off standard online prices.

Plantronics 330 Bluetooth headset Location: BestBuy.com Price: $25 Info: Save over $25, get your Bluetooth on.

ClubIT Deals Location: ClubIT.com Info: We don't know what they'll have for sale yet, but deals should hit Monday morning at 12:30 AM PST. You see anything we didn't? Hit the comments and share your deals with the world. Or don't, and create really bad karma.

Special thanks to dealighted and fatwallet. [photo]