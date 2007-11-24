100Mbps Cable Modem Certification Testing Starts; Showdown With Fibre Next Year

CableLabs has started testing and certifying the next generation of cable modems that use the DOCSIS 3.0 standard. In sorta English, we're talking boxes that'll handle 160Mbps download speeds and 120Mbps up, putting them on par with fibre optic services. The AZNs still have the jump on us, with customers in Korea and Singapore getting first crack at the fiber-like speeds in trials earlier this year. But, we should see cable companies rolling out the new hotness sometime next year. The cruel irony is that places already saturated with uber-broadband will probably take priority as cable ISPs look to compete with Verizon and AT&T fibre. But since they can forgo the lengthy and expensive process of laying down fibre optic cable, most of us will see fatter pipes this way long before fibre could make it to our doors. We're used to longing for real broadband with no relief in sight anyway, so feel free to take your time, cable companies. Kidding. Get it here now. [Ars Technica]