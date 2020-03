Approximately 100k iPhone users, and what I'd guess as about 5-7% of all iPhone users, browsed to jailbreakme.com to put apps back on their 1.1.1 iPhones. That's not far from the 9% owner base that Apple brags picked up 2 million Leopard copies over the first two days of sales. That's a lot of iPhone hacking. [iPhone Atlas via Crave's Krazit]

AU: I used this to unlock an iPod touch, so I think they might be forgetting there could be a large count on that side of things too.