$100k Home Theatre is Only 720p

"Dude, I just spent $100,000 on the most kick arse home theatre."

"Seriously??"

"Yeah, you've gotta come over for the game this Monday."

"I'm so there! What's it got?"

"Well, the four 42" plasmas are sweet. But the centerpiece has to be this awesome 144-inch Draper screen with a gorgeous 720p Sanyo projector."

"Whoa! Wait...did you say, 720p?""Yeah, 720p. Full hi-def projection, baby!"

"...yeah..."

"I mean, there's 1080p, but most games are broadcast in 720p anyway. Plus I've got awesome sound-"

"Right...I know..."

"So when you coming over later?"

"Actually, I might just go to the bar."

"What? I'll have beer man, and wings. I spent this money to replace the bar. So you gotta come over."

"Uhh...but you know, I like seeing the hot chicks and stuff."

"You can sleep with my wife."

"She's really not that hot." [electronichouse]