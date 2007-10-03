A Zunerama forum memberdude who works at an unnamed publication has written about an embargoed fax confirming much of the previous dirt on Zune 2. Here's one new tidbit, unconfirmed, but juicy: Media centre integration. Much like Tivo2go can push video to an iPod, the Zune will be able to tote shows you've recorded on an MCE via the TV tuner. Or maybe, with the addition of this Wi-Fi functionality, it'll stream from your box over the internet, using tech found in webguide. (But I'm really going out on a limb here, and its doubtful, since the acquisition only just happened less than a month ago.) And without the fax, we have no idea if MCE integration is anything but fanboy vapor. [Zunerama]
Zune Getting Media Center Video Integration?
