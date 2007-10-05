Zune Gaming, Phone Not Coming Soon, But Definitely Possible

Although we may all be super excited at what the Zune is getting, here are two things that the Zune definitely is not getting soon (even though it's possible thanks to its new architecture): Gaming and Phoning.

Microsoft's J Allard told Reuters that gaming on a portable music player has been done before, but badly (undoubtedly pointing to iPod games), so it's a tricky proposition for them to do well—meaning they'll have to figure that out first before diving in. As for the Zune phone, they're focusing on getting the music and video part down first before tacking on other functionality. However, both are a possibility, because the new Zune OS is built on top of Windows CE, the underlying technology for Windows Mobile and Gizmondo. [Reuters]