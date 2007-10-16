The battery life specs are in on the new Zunes, and they match up pretty well to the latest iPods. The Zune 80 will get 30 hours on audio and 4 hours on video, and the 4 and 8GB flash Zunes will get 24 hours audio and 4 hours video. In comparison, the 80GB iPod classic has 30/5 (equal in audio, one more hour in video), and the iPod Nanos get 24/5 (again, equal in audio but one up in video). You can chalk up that slightly worse video performance to the larger screens on the Zunes—which we'd prefer over a smaller screen and slightly longer life. [Zune Insider]
Zune Almost Matches iPod Battery Specs
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.