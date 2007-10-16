Zune Almost Matches iPod Battery Specs

The battery life specs are in on the new Zunes, and they match up pretty well to the latest iPods. The Zune 80 will get 30 hours on audio and 4 hours on video, and the 4 and 8GB flash Zunes will get 24 hours audio and 4 hours video. In comparison, the 80GB iPod classic has 30/5 (equal in audio, one more hour in video), and the iPod Nanos get 24/5 (again, equal in audio but one up in video). You can chalk up that slightly worse video performance to the larger screens on the Zunes—which we'd prefer over a smaller screen and slightly longer life. [Zune Insider]