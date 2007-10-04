Zune 80GB Hands-on UI Video

The Seattle PI got a hands-on demo of the new 80GB Zune from Drew Peterson of Microsoft. The UI is change—but kinda the same—and you can see how the new Zune Pad works. You can touch, hold, or even swipe across the touch-sensitive pad. The video and pictures also switch the Zune into horizontal mode, just like the first one, and podcasts is actually a top level element. [SeattlePI]