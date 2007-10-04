Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Zune 2 Roundup

zunesideways.jpgAsleep when all the Zune news was announced last night? Here's your chance to catch up. From Zune details to UI videos, it's all here: • More Zune 2 Details: Lossless Support, Glass Screens, Green is the New BrownGates Talks Zune 2First Video of Zune 2 and Flash ZuneFirst-Gen Zune Getting All The New Features: This is How You Treat Your CustomersSizemodo: Zunes vs. iPodsZune 2 and Flash Zune Official First Official Zune 2 and Zune Flash Photos

AU: Microsoft is yet to release official details about the new Zunes' presence in Australia but we'll be sure to keep you posted if we so much as hear a murmur. -AK

Lets not forget all the Pre-release stuff: • Zune Getting Media Center Video Integration?What the Hell is a Zune Pad?!Flash Zune Specs Leaked by FCCZune 1 Getting New Firmware, FeaturesZune 2 Hard Drive and Flash Models Leaked?Rumour: Zune 2 Launches TomorrowZune Scene Predicts Zune 2 on October 16th

