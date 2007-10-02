Zune 2 Hard Drive and Flash Models Leaked?

Updated: Better picture. Zune Scene has a leaked image that's supposedly three display units at a "large retailer" for the upcoming Zunes. If these are on target, there's going to be at least a pink and brown flash-based Zune that's smaller than the current one, and a black hard drive Zune that's about the same size as the old one. We can't tell if it's thinner or sleeker from the angle of the shot, but we'll see soon. [Zune Scene via Zune Online]