Updated: Better picture. Zune Scene has a leaked image that's supposedly three display units at a "large retailer" for the upcoming Zunes. If these are on target, there's going to be at least a pink and brown flash-based Zune that's smaller than the current one, and a black hard drive Zune that's about the same size as the old one. We can't tell if it's thinner or sleeker from the angle of the shot, but we'll see soon. [Zune Scene via Zune Online]
Zune 2 Hard Drive and Flash Models Leaked?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.