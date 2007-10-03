Zune 2 and Flash Zune Official

The next-generation Zune has just been announced, coming at you with a price tag which we already saw of $US249 for the 80GB hard drive model and $US149/$199 for the 4GB and 8GB flash-based models respectively. The new features in all models, which were leaked early, are wireless syncing with your computer automatically when you're in Wi-Fi range—something users have been clamouring for since even before the first Zune—as well as videos in the Zune Marketplace and new music, some of which are DRM-free. The Zune Pad is actually touch sensitive, much like the iPod's Click Wheel.

We're live-updating as we find out more after the jump.Zune Marketplace now has music videos, but no movies. Three million songs total. The 80GB Zune also has a large, 3.2-inch screen, but only comes in black. It's also smaller and thinner than the original Zune. The flash-based Zunes, on the other hand, come in pink, green, black and red, and are the smallest of all. [CNET]

Update: The sharing feature is being expanded so you can send music AND "other media" to other Zunes. The shared songs have no expiration date and can be shared again with other people, but the same 3 play limitation is still there.

Zune's also getting a Zune Social social-networking site. You don't even have to own a Zune to join. You can have Zune Cards to "reflect your musical preferences", based on the music you listen to on your Zune player. The card can have custom pictures and backgrounds. Displays your currently played song. You can also browse other people's cards and sample the standard 30-seconds of the song to see if you like it. There's also going to be community-generated charts to see what's popular right now in the Zune community.

The Zune's got a re-worked navigation button and no longer has brown as a colour. Darn, we liked the brown. [NYT]

Update 2: There's additional video codec support as well: h.264 and MPEG4. You don't have to convert all your stuff to WMV.

Zune's also getting a feature to automatically import recorded content from Windows Media Centre as well, meaning you can take your TV shows to go just by syncing up with your computer.

Update 3: The 30GB Zune actually isn't being eliminated, and will be offered at $US199. Amazon already has it for $US165-$185 now. It's going to get Wireless Sync, the upgraded Zune to Zune transfer, and the recorded TV content to go. It's most likely got the same codec support as the 80GB.

Update 4: There's no Zune Wi-Fi store access here. You're still going to have to buy your music from your computer and sync it to your Zune. But, Microsoft says:

Update 5: Wired has a hands on.

What we're waiting to see is more revolutionary changes, such as the ability to access the Zune music service via Wi-Fi.

80GB Zune Feature List: