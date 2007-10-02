Zune 1 Getting New Firmware, Features

Engadget's claiming that the Zune 2 is coming on Wednesday and bringing a firmware upgrade for your original Zune along for the ride. As you can see from the picture, firmware version 2.1 is clearly running on the old hardware, and is most likely going to make it forward-compatible with the second-gen. Whether this means your current Zune will get all the new Zune's features is uncertain and unlikely, but it probably means the two can at least talk to each other. [Engadget]