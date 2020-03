The Ziova CS505 we reviewed earlier this year just got a firmware update, adding features like a GUI redesign, commercial skip and some other minor details you can find in the changelog. It's not a major update in terms of functionality, but as you can see from the gallery, it looks totally different. Much more bubble-y than before, and supposedly much more responsive. We don't have a unit to test on, but if you do you can load it yourself to check it out.

[Ziova]