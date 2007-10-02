In the days when intense UV radiation is of a constant threat to our eyes, looking has become a chore. That's why the $48 rotary Zihotch Watch is so promising. You simply dial...err...pull "117" and the watch will read you the time, just like the old days when you had to call people to look at their sundials for you. We're digging the retro interface but wish there were a few more secret codes we could enter for functions other than mundanely adjusting the time or alarm. Making phone calls, for instance, would be a start—though we'd gladly settle for a direct line to just one or two 900 numbers. [product via scifitech]
Zihotch Watch Tells Time (Literally)
