We've seen those ironic retro handsets that work with cellphones before, but this could be the first one we've seen that works on an actual computer for VoIP capabilities. The Yubz Talk Online phone is a USB phone that looks retro on the outside, but actually supports pretty much any VoIP program you have (Skype, Google Talk, etc.). It's $44, so it's not cheap, but you do get to take off your pants and work on a computer while you chat—something we've been looking forward to since 1983. [Yubz]
Yubz Talk USB Skype Phone Goes Retro
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.