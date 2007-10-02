Yubz Talk USB Skype Phone Goes Retro

We've seen those ironic retro handsets that work with cellphones before, but this could be the first one we've seen that works on an actual computer for VoIP capabilities. The Yubz Talk Online phone is a USB phone that looks retro on the outside, but actually supports pretty much any VoIP program you have (Skype, Google Talk, etc.). It's $44, so it's not cheap, but you do get to take off your pants and work on a computer while you chat—something we've been looking forward to since 1983. [Yubz]