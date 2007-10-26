Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

YouTube gives us an 'A', gives us a 'U'

krudd-youtube.jpgIf you missed the news, YouTube announced the launch of their new local edition of their video juggernaut, highlighting the Australian community that already exists (but can't help but be less obvious under the weight of global content) as well as launching partnerships with many big Australian content producers. All the majors except Channel Nine are getting involved, along with Sky News and even people like Fairfax.

It's been getting plenty of mainstream attention, but I'm sure many netizens will be thinking 'meh'? Personally, I think it is good - getting easier access to local content is never a bad thing, just as long as it stays easy to get to the global stuff. But so far I've actually found it hard to find these Australian content channels from the big broadcasters. Is it good they're on an equal footing with 'the rest of us' in terms of content placement? Or should we be able to more easily find the YouTube homes of broadcasters who are sharing some of their content through the site?

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles