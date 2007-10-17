YouTube Antipiracy Video Identification System Enters Beta Testing

The not-so hotly anticipated GooTube antipiracy system has jumped into beta. Creatively dubbed Video Identification, it's a digital fingerprint setup where uploaded clips are matched against a stock of legit clips provided by their owners—YouTube will then follow whatever course the copyright holder wants, be it leave it or pull it. We'll have a better idea of how well it works in coming weeks as companies sign up with the test and we watch vast swaths of video either die off or sit tight. Of course, the real question is: Just how long will this be in "beta"? [Google Blog via PC World, Flickr]