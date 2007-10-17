The not-so hotly anticipated GooTube antipiracy system has jumped into beta. Creatively dubbed Video Identification, it's a digital fingerprint setup where uploaded clips are matched against a stock of legit clips provided by their owners—YouTube will then follow whatever course the copyright holder wants, be it leave it or pull it. We'll have a better idea of how well it works in coming weeks as companies sign up with the test and we watch vast swaths of video either die off or sit tight. Of course, the real question is: Just how long will this be in "beta"? [Google Blog via PC World, Flickr]
YouTube Antipiracy Video Identification System Enters Beta Testing
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.