Your Nose Knows the Silhouette Wine Glass Works

Winos are going to love the Silhouette, the wine glass that lets you bury your nose in that heady aroma of the vine. After all, a large percentage of the oenophile's pleasure is in the "nose" of the stuff, which means "the smell factor" to the rest of us rotgut drinkers. So go ahead, get your nose right up in there and fully experience the wine tasting experience. This cutout design will let you tilt that sucker all the way up to your forehead. If that's not tasteful, I don't know what is. The only problem? Each one of these ordinary wine glasses with a chunk bitten out of them will drain you of a castle-temperature $54, and that kinda stinks. [Greatest Wine Glass]