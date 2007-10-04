Your GPS Unit Can Tattle on You In Court

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

garmin_surveillance.jpgA lot of us gizmo goons use GPS all the time now, but it may not have occurred to many of us that our mild-mannered and innocent GPS units are constantly gathering data, including rate of speed, location, and time of day. Not that we're ashamed of anything we've done or anywhere we've been, but Garmin spokeswoman Jessica Myers has implied that the company knows how to retrieve that data from your GPS unit and is willing to give it up to authorities, but only does that on, as she put it, a "case-by-case basis." That would probably involve a subpoena. Too bad there's no easy way to delete that data and cover your tracks, you tomcatting Romeos. [Press Democrat]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

