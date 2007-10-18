You read the press release and saw all the product pics, and now we take you to the stylin' camera event Olympus held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, laying on the fancyness and even carving some ice for the benefit of us ink-stained (pixel-stained?) wretches. Check out the star of the show, the $1,699 Olympus E-3 digital SLR, with its new 2.5-inch Live View finder that's not only giving you a sweet and sharp look at the proceedings with no squinting required, but it swivels out and around for those Dutch angles of which we are all so fond. We like. This flagship cam's one to watch. [Thanks to Nick McGlynn for the video.]
Olympus Rolls Out Long-Awaited E-3 DSLR at Swank NYC Event
