I love the YSP series soundbars from Yamaha, but two points: their prices, and fact that you can't table mount em without blocking the bottom part of a flat panel. The Japan-only YSP-500 has only 18 individual sound beam drivers as opposed to 42 in the YSP-4000. It's also only 24-inches long, will fit easily under a TV and costs only $647. It support "Dolby digital, DTS, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS Neo:6" and as Paul Strauss notes, you need a sub to really get the most out of this soundbar. Unfortunately, there's no mention of HDMI inputs. If YSP wants to go mainstream, Yamaha should bring this setup here. [Technabob]
Yamaha YSP-500 the Littlest Sound Beam Surround System
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.