Yamaha is taking its pimp sound projector skills to the boardroom with this teleconferencing contraption. Set one $3,000 Projectphone at the business end of your conference table (connected to a TV), and another identical one at a table in a room far far away. Three cameras shoot you and your two prettiest associates, and as you talk, the mics pick up what you say—and from where you said it. The viewers on the other end are treated to a virtual recreation of your threesome, with voice-activated camera trained on whoever is speaking. And of course, you and your crew get the same immersive conferency vibe from the people in front of the remote Projectphone. [Yamaha]
Yamaha Projectphone Has 3 Cameras, 14 Speakers and 16 Microphones
