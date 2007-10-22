Yamaha's new portable conference system uses a 12-microphone array to capture sound. Eight of these microphones are located in movable arms that could open to better fit the position of the people around a table. The 9 x6 x 1.33-inch, echo-canceling Yamaha PJP-25UR also has two built-in speakers for a total cost in Japan of $550, ninja suit not included. [Impress PC Watch]
Yamaha Portable Microphone Serves as Offensive Weapon, Batarang
