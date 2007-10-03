Sure, these Yamaha down-firing subs that will be released tomorrow don't quite qualify as the mother of all subwoofers like the JL Audio Gotham mutha we showed you yesterday, but these are reasonably priced, with the 130-watt YST-FSW150BL costing $249.95, and the 100-watt YST-FSW050BL costing $179.95. Both have 6.5-inch drivers, pointing straight down so those poor souls who live underneath you will just have to get used to your drum 'n' bass preferences. Not a bad looking sub, perfect for those micro component systems. [Audio Junkies]
Yamaha Down-Firing Subwoofers, Compact But Packing a Punch
