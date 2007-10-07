X-Wing Rocket Launches, Disintegrates Mid-Air

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Here's the video of the 21-foot-long X-Wing rocket launching at Plaster City, California, and then desintegrating spectacularly in mid-air. And no, it wasn't Darth Vader or those pesky deflector towers, just the stress from the launch. I can only say two things. The first is: absolutely amazing. And the second: poor Porkins. [UPDATE: new close-up video after the jump.]

Come back later for our exclusive feature, with full video and interviews with the Rebel engineers.

[First video by boardinbrian - Second video by kevinbaird]

