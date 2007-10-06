The all-in-one desktop model seems to be the consumer honey pot these days, what with both the iMac and the Gateway One (among others) satisfying user's unification needs with one shiny, slick package. This Xtreme XN1, from notebook maker Xtreme, seems to follow along the same lines with a fairly decent spec sheet and a large-sized monitor. Basic versions have a 19-inch display and a 1.86GHz Core 2 Duo, but you can pimp it all the way up with 1TB RAID, 1.3-megapixel webcam, Wi-Fi, 22-inch display, GeForce Go 7600, 2.93 GHz Core 2 Extreme, HD DVD drive and Dual Digital TV Tuners. Price starts at $1489 for the 19-inch and $1599 for the 22-inch. [Xtreme Notebooks via Crave]
Xtreme's 22-inch XN1 All-in-One Desktop
