Xenith X1 Helmet Helps American Football Players Think Good and Stuff

x1_helmet.JPGWith all of the news about football players and concussions these days, it is about time that the helmet was redesigned to offer more protection. The folks at Xenith are hoping to offer a solution with the X1, a helmet that features 18 shock absorbing discs that release air slowly to reduce the force of an impact. These Aware-Flow Shock Absorbers, along with an innovative comfort fit system called Fit Seeker make for a helmet that promises to greatly reduce sudden movements of the head that cause concussions.

The Xenith X1 has just received approval from the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE), so we could be seeing these helmets on the sensitive melons of unfortunate athletes like Miami's Trent Green sometime in the near future. [NY Times via Core77]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

