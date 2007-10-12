Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Xbox 360 Racing Wheels Not That Broken, Return Boxes Coming In

360wheelletter.jpgThe Xbox 360 Racing Wheel Retrofit program that Microsoft instituted back in August is well underway, with people getting letters like the one above that we personally received.

If you signed up for a "retrofit", you'll be eventually sent a shipping container that you can shove your wheel for Microsoft to repair and ship back to you about 2-4 weeks later (an eternity in game time). However, if you want to take your chances, Microsoft's said there have only been 70 "incidents" in the field, which taken out of 230,000 sold units, isn't all that many. So it's up to you: a house slightly on fire or a month of having to play Forza 2 and PGR4 with a regular controller. [Next-Gen Biz via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles